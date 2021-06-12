-
-
C.T. Pan shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2021
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, C.T. Pan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Tain Lee and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Seamus Power is in 5th at 8 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Pan hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Pan hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to even for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
Pan hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
-
-