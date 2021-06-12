In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 59th at 3 over; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 324 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, An chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third An hit his tee shot 344 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved An to even-par for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to even for the round.

An hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 15th An hit his tee shot 354 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 24 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept An at 1 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 over for the round.

An got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 445-yard par-4 18th, An went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved An to 5 over for the round.