Bryson Nimmer putts well in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bryson Nimmer fairway bunker instructional at Palmetto Championship
Prior to the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, local native Bryson Nimmer gives some tips on how to escape from waste areas at Congaree Golf Club.
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Bryson Nimmer hit 15 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Nimmer finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 332 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Bryson Nimmer chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryson Nimmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Nimmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Nimmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to 3 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Nimmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to 4 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Nimmer's tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Nimmer chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nimmer to 4 under for the round.
