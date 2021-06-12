-
Broc Everett shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
DJ’s walk-off chip-in, Par 4 near ace from Monday Qualifier
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, where Dustin Johnson chipped in on his final hole to take the morning lead, Tyrrell Hatton had a #GolfIsHard moment and Monday Qualifier Broc Everett nearly aced the par 4, 15th.
Broc Everett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Everett finished his round tied for 26th at 3 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 360-yard par-4 third Everett hit his tee shot 340 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Everett to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Everett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Everett to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Everett's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Everett hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Everett to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Everett hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Everett to even for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Everett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Everett to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Everett had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Everett to 2 under for the round.
