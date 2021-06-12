-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker nearly holes eagle pitch at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brandt Snedeker's 40-yard pitch to 7 inches yields birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
Brandt Snedeker hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 66th at 4 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Tain Lee and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a 321 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Snedeker chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Snedeker's tee shot went 167 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Snedeker's tee shot went 216 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Snedeker's tee shot went 277 yards to the native area, his second shot went 83 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 87 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Snedeker hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Snedeker to 3 over for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to 4 over for the round.
