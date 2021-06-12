-
Bo Van Pelt putts well in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Van Pelt chips in birdie from 44 feet at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Bo Van Pelt holes a 44-foot chip for birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Bo Van Pelt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 6th at 7 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 9 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Bo Van Pelt hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Bo Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Van Pelt's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Van Pelt hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Van Pelt hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Van Pelt at 4 under for the round.
Van Pelt missed the green on his first shot on the 230-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.
