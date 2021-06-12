-
-
Bill Haas shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2021
Bill Haas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Pat Perez is in 4th at 9 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Haas hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 53-foot putt for birdie. This put Haas at 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Haas hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Haas had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Haas's 119 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
-
-