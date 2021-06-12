-
Ben Taylor putts well in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ben Taylor's 17-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ben Taylor makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ben Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 30th at 2 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Tain Lee and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-5 fourth, Ben Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Ben Taylor to 2 under for the round.
Taylor hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
