Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Beau Hossler in the third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Beau Hossler's up-and-down birdie from tall grass at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Beau Hossler hits his wedge from the tall grass to 11 feet, making the ensuing putt for birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Beau Hossler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hossler finished his round tied for 23rd at 3 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Tain Lee and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a 321 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Beau Hossler chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hossler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
Hossler hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.
