Austin Cook comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Austin Cook's 28-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Austin Cook makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Austin Cook hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Cook finished his round tied for 21st at 4 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 4th at 8 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Austin Cook hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Austin Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Cook's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Cook had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Cook chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Cook chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
