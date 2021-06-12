-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Anirban Lahiri hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 37th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 10 under; Tain Lee and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Chez Reavie and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Lahiri hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Lahiri chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lahiri hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 13th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Lahiri hit his tee shot 341 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
