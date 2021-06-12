-
-
Andrew Putnam shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2021
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Andrew Putnam hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round in 68th at 5 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Putnam to even-par for the round.
At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
Putnam hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Putnam's tee shot went 205 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Putnam got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 4 over for the round.
-
-