Adam Schenk shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Schenk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 55th at 1 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Schenk hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 second. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Schenk's tee shot went 235 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schenk hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Schenk to even for the round.
