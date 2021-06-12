-
-
Aaron Baddeley shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2021
Aaron Baddeley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 325 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
After a 342 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Baddeley chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Baddeley had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Baddeley's 169 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Baddeley hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Baddeley had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Baddeley hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.
-
-