Zack Sucher shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Zack Sucher hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Sucher finished his day tied for 69th at 2 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the native area on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Sucher chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sucher to 1 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Sucher's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 41 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sucher hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Sucher chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sucher to 2 over for the round.
