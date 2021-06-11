-
Xinjun Zhang shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xinjun ZHANG makes short birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Xinjun ZHANG makes a 3-foot birdie putt at the par-5 12th hole.
Xinjun Zhang hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 96th at 3 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Garrick Higgo and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zhang to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Zhang had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.
After a 338 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Zhang chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.
