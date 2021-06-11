-
-
William McGirt shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, William McGirt hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his round tied for 113th at 6 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Wilco Nienaber and Tain Lee are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, McGirt's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 13th, McGirt went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.
McGirt had a 357-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved McGirt to 3 over for the round.
McGirt got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, McGirt hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved McGirt to 3 over for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, McGirt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left McGirt to 3 over for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, McGirt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGirt to 4 over for the round.
-
-