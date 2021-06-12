-
Will Gordon shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Will Gordon hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
Gordon got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.
Gordon hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Gordon hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Gordon got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Gordon got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Gordon to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gordon hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Gordon to 4 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 over for the round.
Gordon tee shot went 217 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gordon to 4 over for the round.
