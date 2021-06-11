-
6-over 77 by Wes Roach in second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Wes Roach leads after 18 at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Wes Roach carded a 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Wes Roach hit 13 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Roach finished his round tied for 35th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Roach's tee shot went 217 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Roach got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Roach to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Roach took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and one putting for bogey. This moved Roach to 3 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Roach's tee shot went 223 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Roach's tee shot went 161 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Roach had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to 6 over for the round.
