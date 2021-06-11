-
Vincent Whaley shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
June 11, 2021
Vincent Whaley hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 127th at 6 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 first, Whaley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Whaley had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot into the native area on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Whaley scored a bogey, leaving him at 2 over for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Whaley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Whaley to 5 over for the round.
After a 362 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Whaley chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 4 over for the round.
