Vaughn Taylor shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Vaughn Taylor makes up-and-down birdie from sand trap at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Vaughn Taylor makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Vaughn Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 17th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Wilco Nienaber and Tain Lee are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Taylor chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 13th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
At the 435-yard par-4 16th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
