Tyrrell Hatton shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on No. 5 in Round 2 at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tyrrell Hatton hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 17th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Chez Reavie, Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Garrick Higgo, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hatton hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hatton's 121 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third Hatton hit his tee shot 362 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Hatton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
