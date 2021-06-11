-
Tyler McCumber shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tyler McCumber hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 99th at 3 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCumber hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, McCumber hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, McCumber's tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCumber hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved McCumber to 4 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 over for the round.
