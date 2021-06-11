-
Tyler Duncan shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at even for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 44th at even par Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Wilco Nienaber is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Duncan's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Duncan hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Duncan had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third, Duncan had a great 339-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 1 foot but carded a birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
Duncan missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
