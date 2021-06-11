-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood's 25-foot opening birdie putt at the Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tommy Fleetwood makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 10th hole.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 58th at 1 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a 271 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 first, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Fleetwood's tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Fleetwood hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Fleetwood to 3 over for the round.
