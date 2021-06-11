-
-
6-over 77 by Tom Lewis in second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tom Lewis hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 122nd at 5 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, Garrick Higgo, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lewis hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Lewis to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Lewis's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lewis hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Lewis to 4 over for the round.
Lewis tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 44 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Lewis to 5 over for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Lewis chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lewis to 6 over for the round.
-
-