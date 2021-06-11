Ted Purdy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Purdy finished his round tied for 147th at 15 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Purdy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Purdy to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 170-yard par-3 fifth green, Purdy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Purdy at even for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Purdy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Purdy to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Purdy's tee shot went 160 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Purdy hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Purdy to 3 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Purdy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Purdy to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Purdy hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Purdy to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Purdy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Purdy to 5 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Purdy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Purdy at 6 over for the round.

Purdy got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Purdy to 7 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Purdy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Purdy to 9 over for the round.