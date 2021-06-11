-
-
Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 9-over 80 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round in 149th at 15 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Garrick Higgo and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 first, Potter, Jr. went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Potter, Jr. hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Potter, Jr. hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Potter, Jr. to 5 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Potter, Jr. hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 12th. This moved Potter, Jr. to 6 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 7 over for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 8 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 9 over for the round.
-
-