Tain Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 3rd at 7 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Lee had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Lee chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Lee's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 105 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Lee's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 3 under for the round.