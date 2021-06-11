  • Sungjae Im putts well in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Sungjae Im hits his 128-yard wedge from the waste bunker to 4 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Sungjae Im's wedge to 4 feet from waste bunker at Palmetto Championship

