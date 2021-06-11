-
Sungjae Im putts well in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sungjae Im's wedge to 4 feet from waste bunker at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Sungjae Im hits his 128-yard wedge from the waste bunker to 4 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round tied for 58th at 1 over; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Wilco Nienaber is in 3rd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Sungjae Im hit his 277 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Sungjae Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 13th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Im hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
At the 435-yard par-4 16th, after his drive went to the native area Im stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
