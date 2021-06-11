In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Smylie Kaufman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 2 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 21 over for the tournament. Kaufman finished his round in 150th at 21 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Garrick Higgo, Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Chez Reavie, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas and Doc Redman are tied for 7th at 5 under.

Kaufman got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kaufman to 2 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Kaufman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Kaufman to 4 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Kaufman's tee shot went 221 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Kaufman hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Kaufman to 6 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 16th, Kaufman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kaufman to 8 over for the round.

Kaufman hit his tee shot into the native area, Kaufman hit his next to the right side of the fairway, and close the hole by hitting his fourth shot to the green to card a triple bogey on the 595-yard par-5 11th. This moved Kaufman to 11 over for the day.

On the par-5 fourth, Kaufman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kaufman to 10 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Kaufman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kaufman to 11 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kaufman hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Kaufman to 13 over for the round.

Kaufman got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kaufman to 14 over for the round.