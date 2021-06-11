In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Shawn Stefani hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stefani finished his round tied for 83rd at 2 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 435-yard par-4 first, Stefani got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stefani to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Stefani hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Stefani to even-par for the round.

Stefani hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 third. This moved Stefani to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Stefani hit his 105 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stefani to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stefani hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Stefani to 2 over for the round.

Stefani got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stefani to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stefani hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Stefani to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Stefani's 107 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 3 over for the round.