Sepp Straka shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sepp Straka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 131st at 6 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 10 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Straka chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Straka got to the green in 2 and sunk a 36-foot putt to save par. This put Straka at 2 under for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Straka hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a double bogey on par-5 12th. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Straka at 1 over for the round.
Straka had a 366-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Straka to 3 over for the round.
