Sebastian Cappelen shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sebastian Cappelen hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cappelen finished his round tied for 79th at 2 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Cappelen hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cappelen had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cappelen to even for the round.
Cappelen had a 375-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Cappelen's tee shot went 216 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Cappelen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
