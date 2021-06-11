-
Sean O'Hair shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Sean O'Hair hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 80th at 3 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 11th, O'Hair's 88 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, O'Hair hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put O'Hair at 2 over for the round.
On his second stroke on the 445-yard par-4 18th, O'Hair went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved O'Hair to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, O'Hair hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved O'Hair to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, O'Hair hit his 136 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
O'Hair had a 352-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
