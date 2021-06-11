-
Seamus Power shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seamus Power's dialed-in tee shot to 6 feet and birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Seamus Power hits his 151-yard tee-shot on the par-3 5th hole to 5 feet from the hole
Seamus Power hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Power hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Power had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Power reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Power at 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 230-yard par-3 14th, Power missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Power to 4 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Power hit his tee shot 355 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Power went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Power's 106 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.
