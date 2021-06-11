In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Scott Stallings hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 113th at 6 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Wilco Nienaber and Tain Lee are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Stallings hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Stallings went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings's tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 4 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Stallings's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Stallings went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stallings to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Stallings's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 5 over for the round.