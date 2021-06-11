-
Scott Piercy comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Piercy makes 13-footer for birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Scott Piercy makes a 13 foot birdie putt at the par-3 9th hole.
Scott Piercy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his round tied for 36th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Scott Piercy's tee shot went 287 yards to the native area, his second shot went 14 yards to the native area, his third shot went 106 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 12th, Piercy chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Piercy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green seventh, Piercy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
