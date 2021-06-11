-
Scott Harrington shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Harrington hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 37th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Harrington had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Harrington chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green seventh, Harrington suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Harrington went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
