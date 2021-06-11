-
8-over 79 by Scott Brown in second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Scott Brown hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 115th at 6 over; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Wilco Nienaber is in 3rd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Brown hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his sixth shot, rolling a one-putt triple bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
After a 221 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Brown chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Brown hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Brown to 3 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 360-yard par-4 third, Brown went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Brown to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Brown hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Brown to 6 over for the round.
