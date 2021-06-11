-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Satoshi Kodaira hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Garrick Higgo and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kodaira hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kodaira hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Kodaira hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.
Kodaira got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Kodaira chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
