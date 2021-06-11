  • Sam Ryder shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Sam Ryder makes a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe at the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

