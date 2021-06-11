-
Sam Ryder shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Ryder holes birdie putt from the fringe at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Sam Ryder makes a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe at the par-4 18th hole.
Sam Ryder hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, Garrick Higgo, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ryder hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Ryder to even for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 3 over for the round.
