Ryan Brehm putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ryan Brehm hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brehm finished his round tied for 137th at 9 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Ryan Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Brehm to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Brehm took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Brehm's 154 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.
