Ryan Blaum hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Blaum finished his round tied for 106th at 5 over; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Chez Reavie, Harris English, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Garrick Higgo, Tain Lee, Seamus Power, Austin Cook, Wilco Nienaber, Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, and Doc Redman are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 first, Blaum chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blaum to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Blaum reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to even for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Blaum's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Blaum's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Blaum hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Blaum to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Blaum hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 13th, Blaum had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blaum to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Blaum hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th. This moved Blaum to 4 over for the round.