Ryan Armour putts well in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
June 11, 2021
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ryan Armour hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Armour finished his round tied for 20th at 2 under Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Wilco Nienaber is in 3rd at 7 under.
On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 first, Ryan Armour went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ryan Armour to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Armour hit his 271 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Armour's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Armour hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
Armour hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Armour's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
