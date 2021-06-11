-
Russell Knox finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Russell Knox hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Wilco Nienaber and Tain Lee are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Knox hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 3 over for the round.
Knox hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.
