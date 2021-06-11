-
-
Rory putts well but delivers a 6-over 77 second round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
Rory Sabbatini hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 139th at 9 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Rory Sabbatini chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Sabbatini took a drop on his fourth. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and two putted for triple bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Sabbatini took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and two putted for triple bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Sabbatini had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 6 over for the round.
-
-