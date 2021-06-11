-
Roger Sloan shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Roger Sloan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 46th at even par; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Sloan's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Sloan hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Sloan's 114 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sloan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sloan hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Sloan to 4 over for the round.
