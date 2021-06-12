-
-
Roberto Castro shoots 7-over 78 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
Roberto Castro hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Castro finished his day tied for 122nd at 7 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 10th green, Castro suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Castro at 1 over for the round.
After a 216 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Castro chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Castro to 2 over for the round.
At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Castro got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Castro to 3 over for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Castro got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Castro to 5 over for the round.
-
-