Robert Garrigus shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Robert Garrigus hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Garrigus finished his round tied for 57th at 1 over; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Wilco Nienaber is in 3rd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Garrigus hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garrigus hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Garrigus to even-par for the round.
Garrigus tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Garrigus to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garrigus hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Garrigus to 2 over for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Garrigus got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garrigus to 3 over for the round.
